Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Prudential Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.23. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 302,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.