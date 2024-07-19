Zacks Research Weighs in on Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $138.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $142.83. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

