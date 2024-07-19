Zacks Research Weighs in on Norfolk Southern Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Norfolk Southern in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the railroad operator will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $11.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.13 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.53.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $230.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,623,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,001,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,986,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,525,699,000 after purchasing an additional 124,362 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,752,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $956,285,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $735,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $556,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

