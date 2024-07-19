Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $20.17

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $20.80. Zeta Global shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 423,944 shares changing hands.

ZETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

