10,267 Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,454,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 288,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.