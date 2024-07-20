1,093 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GPI stock opened at $303.04 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.84 and a fifty-two week high of $323.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

