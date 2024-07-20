1,106 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. Argus started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

