12,522 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

NYSE ALK opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

