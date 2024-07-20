1,370 Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 87,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KWR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $180.11 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

