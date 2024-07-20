-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:SVIX)

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 11,199 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 127% compared to the average volume of 4,944 put options.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SVIX opened at $44.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

Institutional Trading of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF stock. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management owned approximately 1.24% of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

The -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Short VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. SVIX was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

