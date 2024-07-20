20,623 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,574,000 after buying an additional 2,476,241 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,298,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,553,000 after buying an additional 247,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 678,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 617,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 74,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE APLE opened at $14.93 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

