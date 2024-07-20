2,071 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PAGS. Barclays raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE PAGS opened at $12.95 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

