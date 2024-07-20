2,105 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.14.
Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance
ANF stock opened at $158.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.42. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.54.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abercrombie & Fitch
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.