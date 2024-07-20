2,927 Shares in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amplitude by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amplitude by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Amplitude by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amplitude by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amplitude Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $961.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

