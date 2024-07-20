382 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

