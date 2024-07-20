3,976 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 1.4 %

SKX stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

