3D Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 7,565 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 438% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,406 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,950,820 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,499,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,996 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,109,753 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 386.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DDD opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $497.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.72. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

