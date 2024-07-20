4,157 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 53,785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $718.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

