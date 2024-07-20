49 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,272 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average of $159.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

