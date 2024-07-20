5,679 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,728,000 after buying an additional 869,676 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 402,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,855,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.