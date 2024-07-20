7,018 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 828.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 49,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,714 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $37.79 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

