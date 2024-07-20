7,314 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,838.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.18.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.
