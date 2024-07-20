7,595 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

