7,758 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 321,488.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,374,000 after buying an additional 674,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,802,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,687,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.80. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

