7,969 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 73,938 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,023,000 after acquiring an additional 735,344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 62,449 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,417,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,759,000 after purchasing an additional 96,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

