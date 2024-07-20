98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$87.51 million for the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

