AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AIR opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $363,386.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,708. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AIR shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

