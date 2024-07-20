AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

AAR Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.54.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AAR

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,800.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,794,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 889.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,511,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,029,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,073,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

