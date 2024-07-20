AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.29, but opened at $67.18. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. AAR shares last traded at $66.73, with a volume of 27,976 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 101.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth $25,794,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AAR by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after acquiring an additional 64,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.54.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. AAR’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

