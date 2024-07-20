AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Down 4.1 %
SKFRY opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AB SKF (publ)
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.