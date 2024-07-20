AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.68%.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

