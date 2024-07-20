AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.68%.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
