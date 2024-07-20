AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Issues Earnings Results

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, reports. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.11%.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $26.33 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

