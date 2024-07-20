ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Announces Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 11.21%.
NYSE ABBNY opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ABB has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $58.22.
