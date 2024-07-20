ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Announces Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 11.21%.

ABB Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ABBNY opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ABB has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $58.22.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.