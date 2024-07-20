ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Issues Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 11.77%.
ABBNY stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. ABB has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05.
