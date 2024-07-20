ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Issues Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 11.77%.

ABBNY stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. ABB has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

