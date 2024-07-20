Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading 2.3% Higher

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). Approximately 26,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 260,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

Abingdon Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £13.94 million, a PE ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests in the field of fertility, health and well-being, infectious diseases, and drug testing; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, are nucleic acid lateral flow tests, which are used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2, as well as plant health tests; and nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays.

