Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Director Rose Dimartino Acquires 1,000 Shares

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) Director Rose Dimartino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $15,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.63.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors
About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Life Sciences Investors
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.