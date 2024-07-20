Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Director Rose Dimartino Acquires 1,000 Shares

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) Director Rose Dimartino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $15,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at $1,929,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

