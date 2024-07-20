Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

