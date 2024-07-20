Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.2% annually over the last three years.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

PEO stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,032.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,604,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,364,759.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 167,781 shares of company stock worth $3,912,246. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

