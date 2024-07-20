Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Adams Natural Resources Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.2% annually over the last three years.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance
PEO stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Natural Resources Fund
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.