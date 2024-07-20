adidas AG Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of adidas in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of adidas stock opened at $123.94 on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of $81.88 and a twelve month high of $130.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.10 and a beta of 1.22.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.