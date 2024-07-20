Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $35.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

ADNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NYSE ADNT opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 959.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 99,040 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

