Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 0.6% on Insider Selling

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $558.34 and last traded at $559.94. Approximately 376,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,464,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $563.09.

Specifically, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $16,063,203 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.33.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $244.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.98 and a 200 day moving average of $531.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.