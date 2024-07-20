Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1.2% After Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $155.28 and last traded at $157.47. 26,394,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 63,940,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.43.

Specifically, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.97.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average of $167.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $245.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

