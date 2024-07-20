Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered Agenus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Agenus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Agenus Price Performance

Shares of AGEN opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.32. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Agenus will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 3,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,306,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,064 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its position in Agenus by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 2,016,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 252,124 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in Agenus by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 910,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 858,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

