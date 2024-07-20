Agilysys (AGYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Agilysys to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Agilysys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agilysys Stock Performance
Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.82. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $110.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
