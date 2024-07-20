Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given New $118.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $107.91 on Friday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $110.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $3,501,268.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,654,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,377,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $3,501,268.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,654,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 390.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

