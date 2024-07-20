AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Shares Up 0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 139,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 51,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.