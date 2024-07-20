Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

