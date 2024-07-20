Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$101.88.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
TSE AEM opened at C$101.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$105.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$93.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.29. The stock has a market cap of C$50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 199.07%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
