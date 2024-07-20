AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Hits New 1-Year High at $420.00

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.45) and last traded at GBX 413 ($5.36), with a volume of 571405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($5.15).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJB shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.80) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, April 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.68) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

AJ Bell Stock Performance

AJ Bell Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 383.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 334.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £25,155 ($32,622.23). In other news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £467,670 ($606,497.21). Also, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £25,155 ($32,622.23). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $44,865. Corporate insiders own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

