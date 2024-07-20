Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

